The United Way on Wednesday announced is ending its Mobile Market service, which had brought fresh fruits and vegetables to under-served areas of the Wabash Valley since 2013, effective Dec. 17.
Mobile Market was developed by the United Way’s Healthier by 2020 initiative with the goal of decreasing the percentage of adults and children who are obese in our community, the agency said in a news release.
The United Ways said its efforts moving forward will be addressed by its Community Health Impact Council.
"The Council will have a broader coverage on Community Health my promoting healthy lifestyles, improving access to preventative and behavioral health services with the overall goal of helping to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability," the agency said. "Based on current resources the United Way will not begin operating the Community Health Impact Council until late 2020."
Said Richard Payonk, United Way executive director, “The United Way still believes in the Mobile Market’s mission but has found it difficult to execute an appointment type shopping experience in today’s environment to the clientele that needs the service the most.
"If the volunteers and experts on the Health Impact Council believe that this mission will help struggling working families then a new and fresh approach will be required to tackle this issue in the future."
The United Way thanked Mobile Market supporters including Union Health, Baesler’s Market, Clabber Girl, Westminster Village, and Taghleef Industries.
