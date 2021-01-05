United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced that more than $325,000 will be available to local organizations providing safety net and COVID-related assistance in the community.
The combined funding opportunity is through the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and the United Way’s longstanding Safety Net program funding; it's in response to the long-lasting and current effects of COVID.
Organizations must apply for the funds.
"United Way understands the needs in our community are increasing at an alarming rate and wanted to do something large-scale to address them now," the news release stated.
As a result, the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, created in March of 2020 by United Way and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, is making available its third round of funding and combining it with the already dedicated Safety Net funding announced in December from the United Way.
This will create more than $325,000 available to organizations in the areas of safety net, or vital emergency assistance.
The combined effort will expand beyond just typical safety net or immediate and emergency assistance of vital needs such as food, shelter, and clothing, many of which have been amplified because of the pandemic.
The expanded COVID focus of this funding opportunity is opening it up to organizations focusing on behavioral health including suicide, domestic violence, child abuse, and other issues the community has seen increase because of the pandemic, according to United Way.
“As the COVID pandemic continues to create additional stress and an increase in basic needs not being met in our community, our board of directors acted to step up and provide all the funding we could to help address those needs," said Richard Payonk, United Way executive director. "This is one of the largest single-focused grant opportunities that we have ever offered the community."
Priority will be given to those organizations that create a long-term approach to their programs.
The Safety Net/COVID-19 grant opportunity is open to any organization providing immediate and emergency assistance of vital needs such as food, shelter, clothing, or behavioral health programming in the United Way’s six-county service area of Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo in Indiana, and Clark in Illinois.
Organizations interested in applying can find the application and a full definition of safety net services on the United Way website at uwwv.org/funding.
United Way highly recommends attendance at a virtual informational meeting on the steps for application and what programs are eligible at noon Jan. 7.
The full application is due at 4 p.m. Jan. 29. If you have questions or would like to RSVP to the informational meeting contact Mark Johnson at mjohnson@uwwv.org or 812-235-6287.
