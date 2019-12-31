Regional Hospital and Union Hospital in Terre Haute, as well as Union Hospital Clinton, have implemented flu restrictions.
The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
At Union, visitors will be limited to only two designated adults for the patient during their hospital stay. The two adult visitors are to remain the same for the duration of the patient’s hospital stay.
At Regional, restrictions include:
- No visitors with flu-like symptoms (Cough, congestion or fever)
- No visitors under the age of 18
- Only two visitors per patient allowed
- On pediatric and obstetrical units, visitors are limited to parents and grandparents only.
Both organizations ask visitors to:
- Cover your cough and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Use the nearest waste receptacle to dispose of the tissue after use.
- Perform hand hygiene after having contact with respiratory secretions and contaminated objects and materials.
Regional said there has been a significant increase in patients testing positive for Influenza A & B and “Influenza-like illness” throughout the state of Indiana.
Flu is an illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the respiratory tract. Symptoms typically start one to four days after being around someone who is sick and can last two to seven days.
Symptoms usually include fever, chills, headache, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, diarrhea and occasionally nausea in children.
Complications may include pneumonia, hospitalization and even death. Every year approximately 30,000 to 49,000 people in the United States die from the effects of this disease every year.
Influenza is spread from close contact with persons who are already infected, all well as from touching surfaces or objects that have been contaminated with influenza viruses.
A person can spread the flu 24 hours before they show symptoms and three to four days after they become sick,
To prevent flu:
- Get a flu shot;
- Wash your hands;
- Cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze (use your elbow or upper arm, not your hands);
- Throw away used tissues;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth;
- Avoid contact with sick people;
- Stay at home if you are sick.
