Though no cases have been reported locally, a portable medical tent has been set up outside of the main entrance to the emergency department at Union Hospital in Terre Haute as an advance preparation to address the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a post on its Twitter account @myunionhealth, the hospital said the tent is designed as a mobile medical facility, and a similar tent was last used by the Union Health staff in the fan care areas at the Terre Haute Air Show.
"There is no need for alarm. This tent has been set up as a precautionary measure," the hospital said. "The decision was made by the Union Health Incident Command Center in the event we begin to see a significant influx (surge) of patients presenting to ED at Union Hospital on the Terre Haute campus."
If needed, clinical staff will be able to assess patients with COVID-19 symptoms in an area separate from other patients, the hospital said.
The Wabash Valley has experienced no confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Tests have been conducted on 139 individuals throughout the state.
The most recent update on the ISDH website shows Indiana has 24 confirmed cases in 13 Indiana counties with the closest being Hendricks County. The closest positive case in Illinois is in Cumberland County.
As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, positive cases have been documented in Adams, Bartholomew, Boone, Floyd, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, LaPorte, Marion, Noble, St. Joseph and Wells counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.