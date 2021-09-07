Union Hospital in Terre Haute is warning that people coming to its emergency room should expect longer waits, and Union also said it is postponing some elective procedures.
In an email Tuesday night, Neil Garrison, Union Health's marketing director, wrote:
"The Union Hospital emergency room has reached excessive volumes following the Labor Day weekend.
"Additional providers are now on site to help triage the higher than normal patient swell.
"The ER remains open, but patients should expect extended delays. Some elective procedures have also been postponed.
"The best thing the public can do to help themselves and our community is to get vaccinated."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.