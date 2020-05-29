Union Health has decided to close the COVID-19 incident command center at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

The command center, operational for 82 days, closed effective today (Friday, May 29), but it can be reopened if needed, Union said in a news release.

Also shutting down will be Union's COVID-19 Hotline. Like the command center, Union said the hotline can be reactivated should there be a surge in local COVID-19 cases.

Union said the command center was staffed by "a core team of nine Union Health team members (who) have worked around the clock, providing up-to-date information on the coronavirus and how it impacts health services and operations at Union Health."

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The decision to close it came "as we slowly inch toward a combination of pre-COVID operations and our new normal," the health care provider said.

Since the hotline opened in mid-March, it received more than 5,000 calls. However, the number of calls within the last couple of weeks has drastically declined. Its services also end today.

Union advises anyone with COVID-19 related questions contact their primary health care provider.