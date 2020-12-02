CLINTON — Union Hospital Clinton has been designated as a Stroke Ready Center by the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program, making Union Hospital Clinton one of only seven hospitals in Indiana to receive this distinction.
HFAP is an independent group recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when blood supply and oxygen to part of the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts. In either case, parts of the brain become damaged or die and can cause lasting brain damage, long-term disability, or even death.
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in Indiana but according to the National Institutes of Health, Vermillion County has the second highest death rate from stroke out of all 92 counties in the state.
“Unfortunately, Vermillion County is one of the leaders in Indiana for both heart and stroke mortality rates, which is not great for our community,” said Will Lohse, registered nurse and stroke coordinator. “So, this is one of the things that we identified as huge community need and our goal is to provide the best care that we can.”
Immediate treatment may minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death. It is critical that if any stroke-like symptoms are noted — facial drooping, arm drooping/numbness, or slurring speech — it is time to call 911 and seek immediate medical care. Quick recognition can allow the care team to determine if time-sensitive medication can be administered which has been shown to minimize the impact of stroke.
“Union Hospital Clinton is dedicated to providing quality and compassionate care to our community,” said Stephanie Laws, vice president and administrator for Union Hospital Clinton. “The Stroke Ready Certification amplifies our ongoing commitment to our friends and neighbors by demonstrating excellence with the national standards of care for the initial treatment of stroke patients when rapid action and proper medications can save lives and limit the long-term disabling effects of strokes.”
Union Hospital Clinton now has a designated stroke team, with staff trained in all phases of care from the time the patient enters the hospital to the time the patient leaves.
