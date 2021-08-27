With the current COVID-19 surge showing no signs of slowing down in the Wabash Valley, Union Hospital announced today will reintroduce is portable medical tent outside the main entrance of the emergency department.
The Incident Command Center at Union Health has decided to reintroduce the portable medical tent as a “precautionary measure only” and it should be activated by early next week.
A hospital spokesperson said the “direct intent” is not yet known for the structure.
The tent was set up 18 months ago in the early weeks of the pandemic as the hospital began seeing cases of coronavirus.
The tent is designed to be used as a mobile medical facility. It was previously used by clinical staff to assess patients presenting with COVID-19 symptoms in an area separate from other patients.
Indiana and the Wabash Valley has been experience a surge of COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations, largely attributed to the Delta variant of the virus.
The state Health Department’s latest report showed that hospitals around the state were treating 2,186 patients for COVID-19 as of Thursday — a 30% jump in one week and up more than five times for the state’s level of about 400 patients a day six weeks ago in early July.
Union Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital on Thursday issued a joint plea to the public: Please get vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.