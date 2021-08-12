Union Health this evening announced it will required all of its employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1.
The text of the company's news release is below:
"As Union Health continues to monitor the fluctuating status of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, our mission has and will remain the same: to serve our patients with compassionate health care of the highest quality.
"In order to provide the safest care and environment for our patients, staff and community, Union Health will be requiring all associates to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1, 2021. Some exemptions will apply.
“Over the last year and a half, all of us at Union Health have witnessed how debilitating COVID-19 can be,” said John Bolinger, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs.
“We realize there is no better way of protecting our patients, visitors, community, each other and ourselves than to take this step of mandating the vaccine among our associates.”
"Union Health encourages the Wabash Valley to get vaccinated against COVID-19. To schedule your appointment, go to ourshot.in.gov."
