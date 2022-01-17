To create a safe, secure environment for patients and health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak and ongoing surge, visitor restrictions have been updated at Union Health.
"We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to taking the necessary steps to protect you, your family and our community," according to a Union Health news release.
The following restrictions apply to Union Hospital Terre Haute and Union Hospital Clinton.
• Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
• Visitor must be 18 years or older.
• Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times – no exceptions.
Non-COVID-19 visitation
• One designated visitor, including the emergency room.
• One visitor permitted in the waiting room.
• Two visitors – parents only in the NICU/pediatrics.
• Two designated visitors for Labor Room and Mother/Baby.
• One designated visitor for outpatient testing.
• Two parents may accompany underage child for testing.
Visitors permitted to accompany vulnerable patients only, ie: patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, cognitive impairments – including dementia, Down Syndrome, autism, victims of sexual battery – including an advocate present during a medical forensic exam.
Suspected or confirmed COVID-19 visitation
• One designated visitor permitted for most patients.
Virtual visit options are available for all patients. Speak to your nurse for details.
All visitors will not be permitted multiple trips or visits in a single day.
********
The following restrictions apply to all Union Medical Group facilities, including both Convenient Care locations.
Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times – no exceptions.
• One visitor permitted in waiting room and exam room.
• Two visitors – parents or legal guardian only in pediatrics.
• Two designated visitors in OB.
• One designated visitor for outpatient testing.
• Two parents may accompany underage child for testing.
Visitors permitted to accompany vulnerable patients only at any Union Health locations, ie: patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, cognitive impairments – including dementia, Down Syndrome, autism, victims of sexual battery – including an advocate present during a medical forensic exam.
All restrictions go into effect Tuesday until further notice.
