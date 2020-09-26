Union Health provides solutions as pandemic problems emerge

For more than six months, the entire globe has had a front row seat to watching the coronavirus unravel. The pandemic has created an unprecedented healthcare crisis, impacting each and every one of us. Undoubtedly, this novel virus has turned our worlds upside down and inside out.
“Mask up” and “social distancing” are no longer just simple phrases; they’ve become local and statewide mandates. “Screenings” are no longer for just the entertainment industry, but for anyone entering a healthcare facility.
We’ve all been wearing the masks, social distancing and been greeted by Plexiglas shields at the end of most lines. How did we get here?
Believe it or not, a lot of research has gone into each and every change and decision made at Union Health to ensure everyone remains safe and healthy.
“The pace of change has been staggering and challenging, especially for the healthcare industry,” Jill Dillingham, systems director of surgical services at Union Health, said. “However, Union Health has evolved to meet the needs of our patients when it’s mattered the most.”
Since the very onset of this pandemic, Union Health has been on the forefront of the frontlines. Following recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Incident Command Center (ICC) has been the nucleus to all COVID-19 operations within the Union Health System. The ICC has worked around the clock to provide updated information, while creating new guidelines.
“Rewind back to March and there was a lot of public fear,” Lori Moon, corporate compliance and privacy officer/riskmanager, said. “Physicians, staff and the community were concerned. We would get phone calls in the middle of the night. We just didn’t know enough about the virus to be able to tell them what we can today. Like all health organizations, we adjusted to ensure quality patient care.”
“The most rewarding part of this experience is watching the hundreds of leaders and clinicians roll up their sleeves, step forward and do whatever it takes to keep us out in front as much as possible,” Marc Keilman, system director quality/Infection control, said.
“Most importantly and admirably, the commitment of our clinical heroes to step forward and care for our patients with more unknowns than ever, was miraculous. Our nurses, providers, respiratory therapists, orderlies and all others selflessly remained focused on the patient they were caring for at that moment, often not knowing what tomorrow would bring.”
Pre-pandemic seems like eons ago. However, within a matter of months, we’ve all adapted to our new normal. The changes made at Union Health have all been done with the patient in mind.
Innovative thinking and cutting-edge technology have given some of the problem solvers at Union Health an upper hand when it comes to the fight against COVID-19. Telepresence robots and Lucasfilm engineers stepped in to help protect those serving on the front line.
“Rarely is there an opportunity to shutoff all of the day to day tasks and focus all of your thoughts on a solution to a complex problem,” Jimmy McKanna, respiratory therapy manager, said. “I believe that we are designed with God-given talents for such a time as this. Experiences build knowledge, but we didn’t have that luxury when this started. This pandemic required faith, trust and boldness to take a step ‘out of the boat’ for our patients, staff and community.”
While the portable medical tent has come down and elective surgeries have resumed, the number of positive COVID cases continue. Many precautionary protocols remain in place, including mandatory masking, social distancing, staggered appointment times, visitor restrictions and our COVID-19 Hotline has been reactivated.
Whether it be during an outbreak, or any other time, skipping appointments or delaying your healthcare needs is risky and can lead to serious complications.
“Healthcare needs don’t just come to a screeching halt because a pandemic decides to show up,” Moon said. “That’s when we [Union Health] step up and serve our patients with compassionate care of the highest quality.”
Even through all these adaptations and transformations, Union Health managed to open a new Convenient Care Clinic on Terre Haute’s east side — furthering the mission to expand access to care. Virtual visits were also increased as a way for patients to continue their healthcare routines — proving that Union continues to stand by its mission.
“We’ll do what we’ve always done,” Moon said. “Union is always there. We’re just always there.”
“It is the hand we have been dealt and we need to search for the positives,” said Dillingham. “Even if those positives are a bit unexpected.
“There is less foot traffic, so units seem calmer and quieter, which is helpful for our tiniest patients who require rest to recover,” Kristen Moore, director of maternal child services, said. “Some parents seem a bit reassured that their infants and children are further protected from illness due to visitor restrictions.”
“On a larger scale, it has been a true testament to the loyalty of our workforce to this system and community,” Keilman said. “Our success hinges on the readiness and willingness of our teams to adapt and sacrifice for the greater good, regardless of what is asked of them. As a result, we are all more informed, better prepared and simply stronger.”
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Union Health.
