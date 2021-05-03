As of today, the Landsbaum Health Clinic will only be open for patients needing a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic closes in about three weeks.
Moving forward, a new COVID-19 clinic has been set up on the first floor in the Professional Office Building [Building No. 5], Suite 107. Pfizer vaccines will be administered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by appointment only.
Go to ourshot.IN.gov to register for your appointment.
The COVID-19 Hotline will continue to operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. That number remains 812-238-4871.
