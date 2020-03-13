Union Health at both its Terre Haute and Clinton campuses will no longer allow visitors, save few exceptions, beginning Monday.
Marc Keilman, system director of quality and infection control at Union Health, said the visitor restriction is an effort to keep staff and patients safe.
"Much networking occurred with several hospitals in the state and all agree this is the best course of action given the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic," Keilman said via email.
Visitation will not be permitted at Union Health facilities with the following exceptions:
• Emergency department - one visitor only
• Inpatient surgery, day of surgery only - one visitor only
• Outpatient surgery - one visitor only
• Outpatient Testing - one visitor only
• Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) - two visitors (parents)
• Obstetrics/ labor room - one visitor only
• Pediatrics - one parent only
Regional Hospital has not yet disallowed visitors, but have since Monday restricted hospital access.
To reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, the hospital put in place the following precautions to protect patients and health care workers:
• Visitor access will be limited to two or three.
• Visitors 16 years old and under are restricted.
• Hospital staff will pre-screen all visitors (using standard pre-screening questions) and may require visitors to wear masks. All visitors will be required to wear an identifying armband indicating they have been screened.
• Individuals with respiratory symptoms or other risk factors for COVID-19, such as travel or exposure, will be asked to refrain from visiting.
• Visitors will be asked to refrain from visiting and utilize alternative methods of communication with patients who are under observation or test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Exceptions may be made for extenuating circumstances.
