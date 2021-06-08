The Union Health COVID-19 Clinic at the Professional Office Building will no longer offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine after Wednesday, June 9.
A growing number of locations are now offering the vaccine, both locally and throughout the state of Indiana. The clinic will close as of June 30, according to a news release from Union Health.
The COVID-19 Hotline, which has helped thousands of patients throughout the Wabash Valley navigate the virus, will also close on June 30.
Union Health wants to remind everyone to continue the use of masking and handwashing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
If you begin to develop symptoms that are associated with the virus, it is best to be examined by a health care professional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.