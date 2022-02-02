Union logo

Due to inclement weather, Union Health has announced the following closures for Thursday. Feb. 3:

• All Union Medical Group offices;

• Outpatient Therapy Clinton;

• Pediatric Therapy;

• Physical Therapy East at One Professional Plaza;

• Physical Therapy South at Thomas Plaza;

• Imaging at Thomas Plaza;

• Wound Healing Center;

• Convenient Care east side;

• Hux Radiation Oncology;

• Hux Rheumatology.

Hux Oncology, second floor, will be open.

Convenient Care downtown will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

