Due to inclement weather, Union Health has announced the following closures for Thursday. Feb. 3:
• All Union Medical Group offices;
• Outpatient Therapy Clinton;
• Pediatric Therapy;
• Physical Therapy East at One Professional Plaza;
• Physical Therapy South at Thomas Plaza;
• Imaging at Thomas Plaza;
• Wound Healing Center;
• Convenient Care east side;
• Hux Radiation Oncology;
• Hux Rheumatology.
Hux Oncology, second floor, will be open.
Convenient Care downtown will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
