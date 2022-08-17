The number of knee and hip replacement surgeries is expected to expand exponentially in the near future, and now, Hauteans can receive state-of-the-art treatment at Union Health, whose Bone and Joint Center has partnered with the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute.
Dr. Stephen Fern, who was born at Union Hospital and heads up Union Health Orthopedics, appeared Wednesday at a news conference with Dr. Michael Meneghini, the founder and CEO of IJRI, who also grew up in Terre Haute.
When Meneghini practiced in Indianapolis, he was named one of the city's top doctors 10 times by Indianapolis Monthly and has been named one of America's Most Honored Doctors, ranking in the top 1%, for the past three years.
The partnership is up and running already and approximately 50 surgeries have already been booked.
"This partnership will allow us to really focus on hip and knee replacement surgery, so we're really excited about bringing that next level of care here to the Wabash Valley," Fern said.
"All we're doing is augmenting [Union Health's accomplished staff] by bringing a hyper-specialized level of expertise and experience to take that to the next level," Meneghini said.
"There's between 1.4 and 1.5 million hip and knee replacements in the United States every year," Meneghini said. "If you look at the projections, that's expected to explode over the next 10-15 years. ... The projections are unquestioned and we started those models 15 years ago and we're right on track to the predictive model showing an explosion over the next 15 years. So we feel right now that there are probably not enough hip and knee surgeons in the United States to keep up with the demand."
Technological improvements in the joint replacement surgeries have allowed doctors to intervene on people earlier, and also allows them to upgrade worn-out knee replacements that weren't as well designed, another area that is expected to grow in number.
IJRI has what Meneghini calls "a 'super-specialized hip and knee replacement practice,' which means if we're not treating people, we're doing research on how to make it better or we're teaching other fellows, residents and medical students how to do it." IJRI has hosted visitors from around the country and world, from Switzerland to Australia, to demonstrate its techniques.
Union Health's significant upgrade in treating those who need hip and bone replacements will lure patients from outlying cities and even from out of state, Fern believes. "The first thing that we think of in treating this community for many years is the benefit to the community as a whole," he said. "Now that we have access to national-level treatment protocols, we're very excited about that. As time goes on, we see people coming here rather than going to big cities in the surrounding area."
Fern added, "As a hometown boy, this is very exciting for us."
Union Health's Bone and Joint Center is at 1725 N. 5th St.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
