A underground electrical fire about 3 p.m. today led to the temporary evacuation of the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Terre Haute.
No fire reached the hotel at 750 Wabash Avenue, and no one was injured, said Fred Hamblen, Terre Haute Fire Department Battalion Chief.
Rick Burger of Duke Energy said a bad cable has been identified. Just before 6 p.m., Duke crews were preparing to go into the underground tunnel and replace that cable.
Burger said an outage downtown, roughly from the courthouse on Third Street to the Hulman Building building at Wabash and Ninth Street, would likely last an hour or more.
The work that needs to be done has been identified, everything is on site and personnel now just need to safely make the repair, Burger said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
