Bids have been submitted for the 1.17-mile concrete walkway along U.S. 150 that will connect Terre Haute to West Terre Haute for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Three bids were submitted, and two are under a state engineering estimate.
Beaty Construction Inc. of Bogstown appears to have the low bid at $6,646,686. Other bidders were Rieth Riley Construction of Indianapolis at $5,903,079 and White Construction of Clinton at $8,597,877.
"Typically as long as the bids are in order, we will make a (contract) award within two weeks," Debbie Calder, spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Transportation, said Tuesday. "Then it takes about 45 days to give a notice to proceed for the contractor to start work," Calder said.
"This year, the work will mainly be utility relocation and most likely the walkway construction will start next year," Calder said of the project.
The walkway is to extend from near Dewey Point in West Terre Haute to Schley Place, a road that intersects a bridge over the Wabash River. INDOT has already added a protected pedestrian walkway on the eastbound bridge that connects to Ohio Street.
The project was first announced in March 2018 with an estimated $8.7 million cost. After design work by INDOT, the project's engineering estimate was $7,460,541. Even with the revised bid, the lowest bid is more than $800,000 below INDOT's project estimate.
"That was an initial estimate to try to determine what the county's original match was going to be," said Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins. "Part of the uncertainty was this was a little bit of a new process to do this, so they were not for sure what the costs were going to be until they got into full design. So, I think the state erred on the more expensive side just so everyone is covered and not have to go looking for money" after the fact.
The project became feasible as U.S. 150 is part of the designated U.S Bicycle Route 50, which allows INDOT to use certain federal funds -- federal congestion mitigation and air quality -- to cover 80 percent of the cost.
Vigo County will cover 20 percent, or more than $1.32 million based on the lowest bid submitted. That funding will come from the county's Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT). Robbins said the county budgeted more than $1.55 million for the project.
The multi-use path will be constructed of prefabricated, precast concrete boardwalks on a steel frame. It will rest on concrete pilings on the south side of U.S. 150 (formerly U.S.40) behind an existing guardrail. It will be 11-feet, 3-inches wide, with 10 feet of clear space for walking/biking.
Vigo County Commissioner Judith Anderson said the project has been sought for many years.
"I am elated ... and it came under the estimate," Anderson said.
