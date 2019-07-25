After a nearly two-decade halt, the U.S. government is resuming executions of federal inmates convicted in federal capital cases and has scheduled five such executions, three of them in December.
The federal death row is in the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, and executions are conducted here.
The Department of Justice made the announcement this morning, saying U.S. Attorney General William Barr had ordered a change to the federal execution protocol and instructing the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions of five death-row prisoners convicted of murdering either children or elderly people.
Three of the executions are to come in the second week of December, according to the Justice Department. Those are set for Dec. 9, Dec. 11 and Dec. 13.
The Justice Department said the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons, Hugh Hurwitz, has scheduled the following executions.
Dec. 9, Daniel Lewis Lee: A member of a white supremacist group, Lee murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl. On May 4, 1999, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas found Lee guilty of offenses including three counts of murder in aid of racketeering, and he was sentenced to death.
Dec. 11, Lezmond Mitchell: He stabbed to death a 63-year-old grandmother in the presence of her 9-year-old granddaughter, the murdered the granddaughter. On May 8, 2003, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona found Mitchell guilty of numerous offenses, including first degree murder, felony murder, and carjacking resulting in murder, and he was sentenced to death.
Dec. 13: Wesley Ira Purkey: He raped and murdered and dismembered a 16-year-old girl. On Nov. 5, 2003, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri found Purkey guilty of kidnapping a child resulting in the child’s death, and he was sentenced to death.
Jan. 13, 2020, Alfred Bourgeois: He tortured, sexually molested and beat to death his 2-year-old daughter. On March 16, 2004, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas found Bourgeois guilty of multiple offenses, including murder, and he was sentenced to death.
Jan. 15, 2020, Dustin Lee Honken: He shot and killed five people, including two girls ages 10 and 6. On Oct. 14, 2004, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa found Honken guilty of numerous offenses, including five counts of murder during the course of a continuing criminal enterprise, and he was sentenced to death.
Each of these inmates has exhausted their appellate and post-conviction remedies, and each currently has no legal impediments prevent execution, the government said. Additional executions will be scheduled, it added.
The Federal Execution Protocol Addendum authorized by Attorney General Barr mirrors protocols used by several states including Georgia, Missouri, and Texas, the government said.
It replaces the three-drug procedure previously used in federal executions with a single drug, pentobarbital.
Since 2010, 14 states have used pentobarbital in over 200 executions, and federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have repeatedly upheld the use of pentobarbital in executions as consistent with the Eighth Amendment, according to the Justice Deparment.
This story will be updated.
