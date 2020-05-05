A Terre Haute native has died in Iraq from a non-combat-related incident, according to the Department of Defense.

Army Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, 23, of Terre Haute, died May 4 supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Erbil, Iraq, according to a defense news release.

Curry was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

Curry joined Charlie Company in April 2019.

Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell, 3-21 commanding officer, memorialized Curry in a prepared statement.

"His technical expertise enabled the unit to deploy from Alaska in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and his continued effort eased the company's transition while in theater,” Howell said.

"Sgt. Curry's incessant optimism was the hallmark of his personality, and often provided respite for others during times of stress."

"His honesty, lightheartedness and wit will always be remembered by his brothers in arms. His loss is being felt immensely by Charlie Company, 3-21 Infantry, and the 1/25th SBCT. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own."

The cause of death remains under investigation, but COVID-19 is not suspected.