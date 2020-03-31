The Social Security Administration on Tuesday said benefits will continue to go out on time.
Further, the agency said the public should be aware of scammers who try to take advantage of the pandemic to trick people into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash in order to maintain benefits.
“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner of Social Security Andrew Saul said in a news release. “I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true. Don’t be fooled.”
Additionally, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will soon provide information about economic impact payments under the recently enacted federal stimulus package. Treasury, not Social Security, will be making direct payments to eligible people. Do not call Social Security about those payments, as the agency does not have information to share.
The agency continues to direct the public to its online self-service options whenever possible. Local offices are closed to the public but are available by phone. People can find their local field office phone number by accessing the Field Office Locator.
To allow available agents to provide better phone coverage, the agency is temporarily changing its national 800 number hours effective Tuesday. The hours will change from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time to 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. local time.
The agency says it is experiencing longer than normal wait times on the 800 number and asks the public to remain patient, use its online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, or call their local office.
For more information or updates, visit the agency’s COVID-19 web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/
