U.S. 20 in northern Indiana now Medal of Honor Highway

Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, speaks during the dedication of U.S. 20 in Steuben County on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The highway will now be known as the Indiana Medal of Honor Highway. On hand were several American Legion members from around the state, as well as federal, state, and local officials. (Andy Barrand/The Herald Republican via AP)

 Andy Barrand

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Route 20 across northern Indiana has been designated Medal of Honor Memorial Highway.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, speaks during the dedication of U.S. 20 in Steuben County on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The highway will now be known as the Indiana Medal of Honor Highway. On hand were several American Legion members from around the state, as well as federal, state, and local officials. (Andy Barrand/The Herald Republican via AP)

The Indiana Department of Transportation unveiled a sign naming the highway Friday during a ceremony with Hoosier veterans groups.

Legislation introduced by Republican state Rep. Denny Zent of Angola calling for the renaming won unanimous approval by the General Assembly this year.

Indiana joins a national effort to rename the entire stretch of U.S. 20, which runs more than 3,300 miles from Boston to Newport, Oregon.

Indiana, with 156 miles of U.S. 20, is the sixth state to adopt the Medal of Honor name, joining Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska. INDOT says efforts are underway in Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts to rename their portions of the highway.

INDOT will place eight commemorative signs along U.S. 20’s route through Steuben, LaGrange, Elkhart, St. Joseph, LaPorte, Porter and Lake counties.

