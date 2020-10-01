A student at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and a student at West Vigo High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts. The students were in the “B” cohort.
Students and staff have been notified and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the local health department.
The school district prioritizes the safety of its students and staff and will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect our community.
