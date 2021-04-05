Two Vigo County School Corp. seniors have been recognized as part of the 2021 Indiana Academic All-Stars program, conducted by the Indiana Association of School Principals.
Dylan Lemon, a senior at West Vigo High School, was named an Indiana Academic All-Star, while Katie Collins, a senior at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, was named a Regional Academic All-Star, according to an IASP news release.
Forty high school students statewide were named All-Stars, while 50 other students were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees.
The program is now in its 35th year. Those recognized were selected from a field of 270 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities.
Indiana Association of School Principals conducts the program, with support from DePauw University, Indiana University Bloomington, and Purdue University, along with corporate partner Herff Jones.
Student awards will be presented in May by university partners and IASP. Herff Jones provides the plaques awarded to the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars and their "influential educators."
The IASP Indiana Academic All-Stars program salutes academic excellence in the same manner that student athletes traditionally are honored.
By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives:
•Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves.
•Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence.
•Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement, and
•Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star.
From these nominees, a selection committee chose the regional winners [representing five regions in Indiana] and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars.
Selection of the school’s nominee is based upon the following considerations:
• Student transcript, with a focus on advanced placement, dual credit, International Baccalaureate, and Advanced College Placement classes taken/grades received.
• Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and academic extracurricular activities.
• Other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.
