Two more Vigo County School Corp. elementary schools have moved to remote learning this week, Sugar Creek Consolidated and Franklin Elementary.
Both schools have reached a "critical" level of staff quarantines/absences, according to Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. Both are on elearning this week and will return to school next Monday.
Students may stop by their respective buildings during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up a free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at the school daily from 11 a.m.-noon. Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours.
Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons. A list of WiFi-enabled buses that will be deployed throughout the county is available at vigoschools.org.
The district provided notice of Franklin's move to eLearning Sunday night. "These school closures are sometimes hard to predict," Riley stated on social media. "That's the case here. Cases come in, contact tracing happens, and all of a sudden staffing school is impossible."
He suggests parents have "some sort of plan for if your child's school moves to remote learning."
In addition, on Friday, the district announced the latest COVID-19 cases among students and staff who were on school grounds during their infectious periods.
•Otter Creek Middle School: 1 student, 1 staff member.
•Riley Elementary School: 1 student, 1 staff member.
The district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if notified by a contact tracer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.