Police are seeking two suspects in an armed robbery reported shortly after 8 a.m. today at Kroger on U.S. 41 South.
At 8:30 a.m., Vigo County Central Dispatch reported that two white males in a purple Dodge Durango took groceries, including steaks, from the store. A witness reported the driver of the Dodge possessed a shotgun.
The driver of the Dodge was described as wearing white. The passenger was wearing camo.
About $122 worth of items were recovered before the men left the area.
No license plate information was available for the vehicle.
