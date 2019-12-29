An Illinois motorist and passenger were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Indiana 63 at Hazel Bluff Road near Clinton at 5:10 p.m. Sunday.
Vermillion County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Hennis said a Toyota Prius was northbound on Indiana 63 when a westbound Dodge Caravan the highway. The vehicles collided in the northbound lanes, with the Dodge coming to rest in the middle of the intersection and the Prius going into a ditch.
All lanes of the highway were shut down for about an hour during the investigation.
The Prius driver, 76-year-old Walter Gilonske of Potomac, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for unknown injuries. Passenger Shirley Gilonske, 73, was extricated from the car. She was also taken to Regional Hospital with unknown injuries.
The Dodge was driven by Kristina Lientz, 25, of Clinton. Lientz refused treatment for herself and both of her small children.
Multiple police and fire agencies responded to the scene.
