Two deaths and 78 new COVID-19 cases were added to Vigo County's pandemic counts on Thursday by state health officials, for a total of 8,814 cases and 140 deaths.
The two deaths in Vigo County occurred this week in women age 60 and older.
Sullivan County also saw an additional death for a total of 23, with 17 new cases for a total of 1,559 cases.
Clay County added 32 cases for a total of 1,798 with 30 deaths.
Parke County added 31 cases for 1,122 total with seven deaths.
Vermillion County added 13 cases for a total of 1,145 with 25 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,288 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 482,734 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 7,391 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 85 from the previous day. Another 339 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,572,545 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,556,493 on Wednesday. A total of 5,431,146 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
