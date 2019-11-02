Two people were killed Saturday morning when a van struck an Amish buggy on U.S. 36 east of Raccoon Lake Bridge, police said.
The Parke County Sheriff's Department said a local Amish family of four were westbound in a horse-drawn buggy just before 9:45 a.m. when the van was struck from the rear by a westbound 2019 Ford van driven by Steven Miller Ealy, 66, of Danville, Indiana.
The buggy was forced off the road and two of the four occupants were killed in the crash. The other occupants were flown to hospitals in Indianapolis. There was no word on their condition this afternoon.
The van driver was not injured.
A veterinarian from West Central Veterinarian Services cared for the horse at the scene.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, police said.
Assisting Parke County were Rockville city police, Parke County EMS, Belmore Fire and Rescue, Adams Township Rescue and helicopters from Lifeline, Statflight and Air Evac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.