Vigo County added two COVID-19 deaths for a total of 220 in today's update from state health officials.
Vigo County now has 11,269 cases of COVID-19. The most recent deaths occurred in people age 80 and older. More than 55 percent of Vigo County's COVID-19 deaths have been in that age category.
Parke and Vermillion counties added no new cases. Clay County added six cases. Sullivan County added two new cases, according to the state health department website.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,225 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 641,874 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 11,526 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 67 from the previous day. Another 416 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,015,385 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,011,185 on Monday. A total of 7,328,824 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 718,934 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 240,145 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.