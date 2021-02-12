A death in Vigo County and a death in Vermillion County are included in statistics released today by state health officials.

Vigo County had 27 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 11,342, with 222 deaths.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

Vermillion County added two new cases for a total of 1,564, with 40 deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,445 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 646,425 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 11,690 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 86 from the previous day. Another 427 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,036,554 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,029,943 on Thursday. A total of 7,470,213 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, 779,240 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 300,742 are fully vaccinated.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.