A two-vehicle accident about 5:40 p.m. Monday at Eighth Avenue and North 30th Street in Terre Haute left an Indiana Capitol Officer injured.
Indiana State Police said preliminary investigation showed Shae A. Shelton, 19, of Terre Haute was driving a Chrysler 200 south on North 30th and failed to see a Dodge Charger westbound on Eighth Avenue driven by Officer Charles D. Meneely Jr., 38, also of Terre Haute.
Shelton pulled into the westbound lane of Eight Avenue directly into the path of Meneely and was struck, police said.
Meneely was taken by ambulance Union Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Shelton was not injured.
Drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the accident, according to an ISP news release.
