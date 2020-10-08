An investigation of gunfire early today in Parke County has led to two arrests in connection with several burglaries in Parke, Vermillion, Fountain and Vigo counties.
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Parke County Roads 750 West and 610 South near the Wabash River about 1:45 a.m. to find six people and two vehicles in an area where gunshots were reported.
Deputies noticed one vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle in several recent burglaries. Two people were connected to several business burglaries in Indiana and in two counties in Illinois.
The firearms in the vehicle were also found to have been stolen a few days ago from a Vigo County residence.
Deputies arrested Devon G. Elkins, 19, of Terre Haute, and a male juvenile on three counts of burglary as Level 5 felonies.
Charges for the two suspects are also anticipated in several other counties.
