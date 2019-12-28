Police have made two arrests and are still seeking one person in a Friday night shooting on South Eighth Street in Terre Haute.
Chief Shawn Keen said limited information is being released due to the ongoing investigation and the search for one person.
At 8:44 p.m., officers responded to 1314 S. Eighth St. where a shooting was reported. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.
Police arrested Briella N. Ellis, 20, of Terre Haute, who is the girlfriend of the victim. She was booked into the Vigo County Jail on a charge of domestic battery.
Police also arrested Royss A. Ellis, 40, of Terre Haute, who is the father of Briella Ellis. He was booked into the jail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery. The jail record shows he is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 5 on Monday.
