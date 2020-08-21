Sullivan County on Friday recorded two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, both of which occurred Thursday.

In a notice sent from Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom, he notes both who died were adults. No other demographic information is available on those who died.

Sullivan County recorded its first COVID-19 death May 17 and its second Aug. 13, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The county has for the past two weeks had one of the highest positivity rates in the state, with 18.5% of those tested receiving a positive diagnosis.

Friday's notice, largely information from the Sullivan County Health Department, offered reminders on how to protect against contracting the virus.

Those concerned about their symptoms should contact their primary care physician for guidance.

People with shortness of breath, hard breathing or confusion should go to the nearest emergency department.

The best ways to protect against the virus are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid face touching, maintain social distancing, stay home when sick, cover a cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.