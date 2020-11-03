Kendra Whalen rang a bell, put on a red, white and blue necklace and got a goodie bag for being a first-time voter on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old said she decided this year she wanted to do her civic duty and cast a ballot at the Vigo County Public Library vote center.
“I've been eligible to vote for almost 10 years,” Whalen said. “Mainly, I'm voting because I know its my civic duty to vote, for what's better. Trump's not necessarily getting that.”
While she hesitated at discussing politics, she said current societal issues prompted her to vote. The voting process was simple, she said, but she's not sure if she will continue voting in the future.
As of noon, 295 voters had cast ballots at the Vigo County Public Library.
The library was closed to the public as the vote center was set up in the main lobby, with voters entering from the south entrance and exiting through the main entrance.
A hospitality table with bottled water and snacks was set up by library staff to thank voters. A nearby hospitality area contained snacks and water for the poll workers.
A tour of vote centers today in Vigo County showed most were busy with steady voter turnout, according to poll workers.
Multiple vote centers reported lines of voters waiting at 6 a.m. as people stopped to vote before going to work. Turnout also picked up on lunch breaks.
At the National Guard Armory on Maple Avenue, city police were dispatched to the vote center after a person was reportedly politicking outside the polling place door.
Vote center inspector Lola Roberts said the man was warned he could not be within 50 feet of the entrance. He was gone when police arrived at the armory, she said.
The vote center at the Vigo County Solid Waste Management had reached 140 voters by 10:30 a.m.
Voter Mark Lee returned an unopened absentee ballot he received in the mail and asked to vote in person.
Inspector Marilyn Dudley processed his Lee's request and he was able to vote after a brief wait.
Lee said he had requested the mail-in ballot due to COVID-19 because he thought all voting would be mail-in, but when he read the requirements for absentee voting, he realized he did not qualify. Lee said he was afraid his mail-in ballot would not be counted because he had no handicap or reason for not voting in person.
At the Otter Creek Township Fire Station in Sandcut, about 30 voters waited patiently in a line that snaked through the kitchen into the voting area. Earlier, the line had extended down a hallway and around the building into the parking lot.
To see current wait times at vote centers, go online to https://www.facebook.com/votevigo
The times are updated every 30 minutes.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.