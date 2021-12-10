Indiana State University trustees on Friday approved a resolution reaffirming the naming of Hulman Center, the university’s multi-purpose arena which recently underwent a $50 million renovation.
The home of the men’s and women’s basketball teams, it opened in 1973. In October 1973, trustees approved the naming of Hulman Civic University Center in honor of Anton Hulman Jr. and his wife, Mary Hulman “as principal benefactors of ISU,” according to the resolution.
The resolution pointed to the Hulman family’s financial support in the original construction of the facility, as well as continued support by the Hulman-George family not only of ISU, but the Terre Haute community.
Andrea Angel, ISU vice president for university advancement and foundation CEO, said that when trustees named the Hulman Civic University Center in 1973, “it was due to their tremendous support … however there were no gift agreements on file. Things were done a little differently then.”
Nothing was in the files or records of the board of trustees, Angel said. When she met with the family, “It was important for them to know the name Hulman Center would be carried on at that facility and it was important for the university as well to assure them that it would.”
The action on Friday was intended to “reaffirm that commitment from the university to the Hulman family for their decades of philanthropy to ISU and to Terre Haute,” Angel said.
The university has a policy for the naming of buildings.
Angel said the trustee’s action was more of a “good faith move” by the university to assure the Hulman-George family “we had no plans on changing the name, but we wanted make sure it was in our records” and acted upon at a public meeting.
Faculty compensation
During part of the meeting in which representatives of governance groups have an opportunity to speak, Keri Yousif, ISU faculty senate chair, addressed the importance of improved compensation for faculty and all employees.
Faculty acknowledge the recent, across-the-board salary increase, as well as the current budget and enrollment climate, she said.
“Nonetheless, they have communicated, in numerous forums, their concern that wages at Indiana State have stagnated, with no merit raises or adequate adjustments for multiple years,” Yousif stated.
Faculty are concerned about the increasing difficulty in recruiting and retaining faculty at Indiana State, a problem equally manifest with university staff, she said.
“As we move forward with the Indiana State Advantage, we must invest in the faculty and staff who make that promise a reality,” Yousif said. “The investment must not just be congratulatory, but equal in its compensation, compensation that is equitable and keeps pace with external factors, such as cost-of-living and inflation.”
Yousif called for ISU to invest in its employees, “the same employees who have weathered the pandemic and — importantly — are bringing us through the storm to firm ground, one graduate at a time.”
In October, trustees approved a $500 base salary raise for most employees, although the salaries of executive level employees remained flat.
After the meeting, Curtis said the university remains committed to improving employee compensation. “We value our faculty and our staff and we look at the ability to support them better all the time, which we did this year to the best of our ability,” she said.
In October, Curtis stated of the $500 raise, “We realize it’s modest, but we’re looking forward to times ahead where we’ll be able to do even more.”
In other matters, trustees:
• Voted to confer 684 degrees to students at winter commencement ceremonies Friday night and today, including 177 graduate students and 507 undergraduates.
• Received an update on key performance indicators related to strategic plans. Highlights included an increase in distance degrees awarded from 468 in 2016 to 669 in 2021; strong placement rates for the classes of 2019 and 2020 into jobs, graduate studies or the military; and success in increasing private financial support for the university and growing the endowment.
