Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.