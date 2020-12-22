Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing later in the day. High 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain early. Partial clearing late. Snow may mix in. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.