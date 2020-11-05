Vigo County's status as the nation's presidential bellwether may be fading after Tuesday's election.

President Donald Trump carried the county with 24,512 votes, compared to 18,080 for former vice president Joe Biden. Trump won Vigo by 14.75 percentage points, almost matching his winning margin here of 14.97% in 2016.

Nationwide, the presidential race remains undecided with the counting of a record number of absentee mail-in votes still underway in several states. As of early Thursday afternoon, Biden held leads of 253 to 214 in the decisive Electoral College vote, and 72,114,879 to 68,360,243 in the popular vote.

If Biden wins the presidency, it will mark the first time since 1952 that Vigo County voters didn't favor the winning presidential candidate. Vigo has the country's longest track record of mirroring the national outcome, with 31 of the past 33 winning candidates carrying Vigo County.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.