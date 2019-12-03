A truck driver involved in a fatal July 2019 crash on Interstate 70 in Clay County has been summoned to court for his role in the accident.
Amehadari Desta, 39, of Las Vegas, has been charged with felony obstructing traffic resulting in serious bodily injury. He is scheduled to appear 9 a.m. Dec. 11 in Clay Superior Court.
Dolores C. Soroa, age 67, of West Miami, Florida, and Anelis Norq-Herrera Perez, age 70, of Cuba, were killed in the July 19 accident.
Desta was driving near the 21-mile marker on I-70 in Clay County when his semi became disabled, according to a news release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.
Traffic near the area was slowing as drivers attempted to merge into the passing lane due to Desta's disabled semi.
A 2014 Peterbilt semitrailer driven by Serge Marquis, 54, Quebec, was eastbound in the driving lane near the 20-mile marker and failed to recognize traffic was slowing.
Marquis’ semi hit a 2015 GMC passenger vehicle, driven by a Soroa, in the rear. That forced the passenger vehicle into the median.
Marquis’ semi tractor-trailer continued, striking a second vehicle, a fifth-wheel pickup pulling a trailer driven by Christian Birch, 40, of Trafalgar, Indiana.
Police said Marquis' semi-tractor trailer came to rest in the wood line off the interstate.
A ramp from the fifth-wheel trailer became dislodged, landing in the driving lane of the interstate.
A second semi, a 2018 Freightliner driven by Nishant Nair Ajax, 40, Ontario, could not avoid the dislodged ramp, running over it and disabling the Freightliner due to mechanical malfunctions, police said.
