Troy Fears is the new executive director of the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, the CANDLES board of directors has announced.
He begins his new duties today.
Fears is a life-long Terre Haute resident and formerly served as a public school administrator and non-profit director.
He previously was executive director of United Way of the Wabash Valley, where he was the lead organizer for the successful “Guinness Book of World Records” Longest High-Five Chain event.
During his tenure at United Way, the agency used high-impact marketing to reach its fundraising goals multiple years, according to a CANDLES news release.
Fears also served as the dean of students at Booker T. Washington High School and Vigo Virtual Success Academy as well as at McLean High School. He also has been principal at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
As the new CANDLES executive director, Fears will have an external focus that will include building upon existing community relationships and expanding the reach of the organization.
Additionally, he will be essential in launching a new capital campaign focused on a potential move to a new location in Terre Haute that will further promote founder Eva Kor’s mission and vision.
Kor's vision was to shine a light on the story of the Holocaust to educate today’s world and empower individuals and communities through hope, healing, and respect.
“I am excited to work with the CANDLES board and staff to take the museum to a new level," Fears said. “We have big goals for the future and I am thrilled to be able to work toward those goals. I invite anyone who hasn’t been to the museum before or if it has been awhile, to stop in and visit.”
CANDLES is currently open Fridays & Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Leah Simpson has served as the interim executive director since March 2019.
She will use her dedication to CANDLES to focus on education by leading program development, further building educational resources for both teachers and students, guest experience, and daily operations of the museum.
“I am thrilled to be able to turn my attention to education, programming, and guest experience, which is my passion. I have truly appreciated the opportunity to serve as interim director and look forward to returning to my original focus when I joined CANDLES. We have many new initiatives and exciting opportunities emerging in the next year for education, especially focusing on digital resources for educators,” Simpson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.