Ford Alan Mayhew, 19, of Quincy, now has a Jan. 7 trial date in Putnam Superior Court on a Level 6 felony charge of possessing a firearm on school property at Cloverdale High School.
Students at Cloverdale High School were “frightened and concerned” on Tuesday see a former student carrying a rifle across the school parking lot, prompting multiple reports to police about the incident, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Mayhew was arrested at the scene and booked into the Putnam County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance after an initial court appearance Wednesday.
Mayhew “carried the weapon across the open parking lot in plain view of students leaving for the day,” Cloverdale Deputy Marshall James Collings said in the affidavit. “Students began taking pictures of Mayhew with the weapon and were frightened and concerned.”
A student who saw Mayhew holding the rifle told a school official, who detained Mayhew outside the teen’s parked SUV.
Mayhew told police he was retrieving a damaged AR-15 from the trunk of his girlfriend’s car, which was parked at the school. The gun had been damaged in a house fire, he said.
Collings said it had a magazine inserted and possibly a round in the chamber, but it was not safe to be checked and made clear because of the damage to the rifle.
Collings said Mayhew also acknowledged having another AR-15 in his SUV. Mayhew permitted a search of the vehicle, and Collings reported finding a second AR-15 n an unlocked case, as well as other magazines containing ammunition. The second rifle was unloaded.
Mayhew appeared Wednesday in Putnam Superior Court with defense attorney Eddie Felling. A pretrial conference in the case was set for Oct. 30.
