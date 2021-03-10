Expect to see more Indiana State Police patrolling area highways through Saturday.
ISP has joined forces this week with Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia State Police agencies for the Six-State Trooper Project.
During this collective effort, troopers across Indiana will focus patrols on criminal interdiction through high volume traffic enforcement.
ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers on the roadsides conducting traffic stops. Drivers are encouraged to not drive distracted, and to be increasingly aware of the need to move over or slow down as required by state law, and to give troopers the room to work safely.
Ames said troopers are targeting traffic violations to catch criminals because the criminal element operates in a mobile environment.
“Criminals regularly must navigate our roadways while moving from point A to point B,” Ames said. “By conducting large scale coordinated road patrols such as the Six-State Trooper Project, we effectively create a bigger net for law enforcement to work. We achieve safer roadways through increased traffic enforcement, with an overall commitment to creating safer communities by getting criminals off the streets.”
The public can help the ISP Putnamville Post make a difference by reporting high-risk driving behavior, suspect impaired driving, or suspect criminal activity in a call to 911, or by directly calling the Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.