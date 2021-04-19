Starting Tuesday, traffic changes on Lafayette Avenue between 25th Street and the Indiana Railroad in Terre Haute will be made to allow construction on the northbound lane.
Traffic will be moved slightly west for northbound and southbound traffic, restricting lanes down to 10 feet wide.
Additionally, two turn lanes for southbound traffic at the intersection of Fort Harrison will be removed.
"We are widening the road, and most of the storm sewers are in," said Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city's engineering department.
"We are working to keep traffic open as much as possible, (and) unless something major comes up, we should not completely close Lafayette Avenue any more," Utz said. "We will just move traffic lanes around to get them around workers."
Westbound lanes at Fort Harrison, east of the intersection, will be restricted to one lane and motorists will not be able to turn north onto Lafayette Avenue.
"Access to the establishments along the east side of Lafayette Ave will not be (available) off Lafayette Avenue. Access will have to be made from Fort Harrison," Roger Greasor, with HWC Engineering, said in a notification of the work.
"It is highly suggested that through traffic utilize the detour of Fort Harrison to 13th Street to Haythorne Avenue rather than travel through the construction area," Greasor said.
This traffic pattern will be utilized, weather permitting, until the Memorial Day Holiday.
The federally funded $8 million project consists of widening, repaving, intersection improvements and installation of curb, gutter and storm sewers. There will also be a pedestrian pathway on the west side of Lafayette Avenue that will run the length of the project. A pedestrian pathway on the east side of Lafayette Avenue will be added by the city.
"When done, we will come in and resurface the whole project," Utz said.
