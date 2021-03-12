Police are investigating Tuesday's theft of a John Deere 5310 tractor taken from the Greene-Sullivan State Forest Dugger unit property.
The tractor had been parked near Indiana 54 and County Road 275 East.
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating, and report it appears the thief drove the tractor south and loaded it on an undersized trailer before continuing south on County Road 275 East.
Anyone with information should contact Officer Matt Landis at 812-837-9536 or Sullivan Sheriff’s Dispatch at 812-268-4308.
