The body of a 3-year-old child was recovered Sunday evening after going missing near the beach at Raccoon Lake.
At about 3:50 p.m., Indiana Conservation Officers were dispatched to the beachfront area of Raccoon Lake in response to a 3-year-old who had wandered off from his family.
At 4:54 p.m., a visitor found the child in six to seven feet of water just outside of the beach area.
The child was taken to Hendricks Regional Hospital in Danville where he was pronounced deceased.
The incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.
Responding agencies included Indiana Conservation Officers, Parke County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Bellmore Fire Department and Parke County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.