A two-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon after falling into a lake behind a home and another girl, age 20 months, was hospitalized after she was recovered from the water.
Sheriff John Plasse said deputies responded to a possible drowning on South Daniel Street in southeastern Vigo County about 2 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies and Riley firefighters learned the two girls had fallen into the lake. Both children were given medical care and taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. The older girl died at the hospital. The other girl was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.
Investigators responded to the scene along with Indiana Conservation Officers. The case remains under investigation.
“The Sheriff’s Office thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy,” Plasse said.
