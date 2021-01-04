It's been 40 years since a Farmersburg woman was killed in her home, and investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police continue to seek answers.
On the evening of Jan. 2, 1981, 51-year-old Sarah “Jeanette” Benson returned home from shopping in Terre Haute to be surprised by an intruder inside her home. Her husband, Emory, was at work in Terre Haute at the time, according to a news release issued today by Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
At the time of Benson's death, neighbors described seeing a blue, four-door passenger car parked in the family's driveway, just prior to Benson returning home.
One of the witnesses thought the vehicle was a Plymouth Valiant, describing it as “robin egg blue".
A second witness thought the vehicle was possibly a Chevrolet, describing it as having "shiny blue paint”.
A third witness described the sedan as being "very clean."
One neighbor observed a white male near the home. The male, who was wearing a vest, was seen exiting the blue sedan, before knocking on the Bensons' front door. The male was described as tall and thin, possibly in his 20’s, at the time.
Investigators believe that man was likely the intruder.
Investigators exhausted many leads over the years, but have not been able to develop sufficient information for an arrest.
Archive newspaper articles from the time made no mention of the description of the suspect or the blue sedan.
Police remind the public that the killer would now likely be in his 50’s.
Anyone with information concerning Benson's murder should contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 812-268-4308 or the Indiana State Police at 765-653-4114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.