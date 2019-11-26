Parke County sheriff's deputies have completed their investigation into a crash involving a van and Amish buggy Nov. 2 on U.S. 36 east of Raccoon Lake Bridge that claimed the life of a mother and her 2-year-old son.
Van driver Steven Miller Ealy, 66, of Danville, Indiana, has been cited for failure to yield right of way resulting in a crash, Sheriff Justin Cole said in a news release.
Killed were Tina Detweiler, 24, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and her son Kenneth, 2, who was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent's Clay Hospital in Brazil.
Detweiler's husband, Abraham, 24, and daughter Kathryn, 5 months, were taken by air ambulance to Indianapolis hospitals and have since been released.
Other findings from the crash investigation, according to Sheriff Cole, include:
- There was no evidence Ealy was operating the van in a reckless manner or of impairment or of other negligence.
- A chemical test revealed no drugs or alcohol in Ealy's system.
- A recent chip and seal of the road surface may have been a factor in the crash in that the black buggy blended in with the black pavement from a distance.
The sheriff said the completed case report and all other documents have been forwarded to the Parke County prosecutor for review.
The sheriff's department had previously said the local Amish family wwas westbound in the horse-drawn buggy just before 9:45 a.m. when the buggy was struck from the rear by the westbound 2019 Ford van driven by Ealy. The buggy was forced off the road.
A veterinarian from West Central Veterinarian Services cared for the horse at the scene.
